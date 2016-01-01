Dr. Nagesh Krish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagesh Krish, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
N. Krish M.d. PA727 10TH ST, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 864-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nagesh Krish, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krish speaks Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.