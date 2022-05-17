See All General Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Overview

Dr. Nagesh Ravipati, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Ravipati works at GenesisCare in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Sphincterotomy and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Institutethe
    13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-0728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 17, 2022
    Dr. Ravipati was recommended by my MD for a tear in my colon. I was in terrible pain and afraid to even have an exam. Dr Ravipati checked the tear, without any irritation or pain, & scheduled me for surgery. He did the surgery and I was totally pain free the next day. During my wait in the hospital he came in personally to up-date me on the wait time, and what to expect. I have used him for years now, and I am never disappointed.
    Margie — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Nagesh Ravipati, MB BS

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1093788879
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravipati works at GenesisCare in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ravipati’s profile.

    Dr. Ravipati has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Sphincterotomy and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravipati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravipati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravipati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravipati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

