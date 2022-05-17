Dr. Ravipati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagesh Ravipati, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagesh Ravipati, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Ravipati works at
Locations
Colorectal Institutethe13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 275-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ravipati was recommended by my MD for a tear in my colon. I was in terrible pain and afraid to even have an exam. Dr Ravipati checked the tear, without any irritation or pain, & scheduled me for surgery. He did the surgery and I was totally pain free the next day. During my wait in the hospital he came in personally to up-date me on the wait time, and what to expect. I have used him for years now, and I am never disappointed.
About Dr. Nagesh Ravipati, MB BS
- General Surgery
- English
- 1093788879
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravipati works at
Dr. Ravipati has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Sphincterotomy and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravipati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravipati.
