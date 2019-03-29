Overview of Dr. Nageswara Mandava, MD

Dr. Nageswara Mandava, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya MC, Andhra U and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.