Dr. Nancy Daggubati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, North Runnels Hospital, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Daggubati works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.