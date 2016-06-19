Overview of Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS

Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at Prevea Health in Altoona, WI with other offices in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.