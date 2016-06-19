Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS
Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Directions (715) 717-6850
-
2
Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire2116 Craig Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 858-4077Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
Dr. Husain has a way with children that exhibits true care, trust, compassion, and competence. I would recommend her to anyone looking for the best pediatric physician in the area.
About Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1265528251
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.