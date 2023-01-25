Overview of Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD

Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Khodai works at Women's Health Specialists in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Cervical Polyps and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.