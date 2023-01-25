Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD
Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Khodai works at
Dr. Khodai's Office Locations
Womens Health Specialists West Hills23101 Sherman Pl Ste 301, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 369-1268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will gladly do a review after every annual visit because Dr. Khodai is the best. If she's accepting new patients, I highly recommend you calling her office to schedule an appt. I just saw her last week for the 2nd time. She's so warm and caring that you actually look forward to getting your pap exam. After decades of avoiding doctors, I'm back on track with my visits. I don't feel rushed during my appts. Her staff are all lovely as well. The free parking lot is mostly full but I've never had issues finding a spot.
About Dr. Naghmeh Khodai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1457519803
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University|Rush University Med Ctr|Rush University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
