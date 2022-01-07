Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD
Overview of Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD
Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Dr. Ayoub's Office Locations
-
1
Nagi T Ayoub MD PC9900 Nicholas St Ste 300, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 829-6384
-
2
Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 829-6384
-
3
Chi Health Bergan Mercy Laboratory7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 390-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoub?
A doctor that cares. I have been on a journey to get a problem with my breast augmentation addressed. I knew I finally was with the right doctor when Dr. Ayoub walked into the room. For several years I have been dealing with increasing scar tissue in my right breast. The shape of my breast was changing and it was becoming hard. When Dr. Ayoub walked in the exam room door he was reading my MRI report. He then told me that this visit would be a medical visit. He then ordered that an aspiration be done for testing. My prayers had been answered. I finally found a doctor that was concerned about my health and was approaching this as a medical condition. Only after receiving the initial test results, which were negative, did we proceed to the cosmetic procedure to remove the implants, have a capsulectomy, and a breast lift. I am cancer free and the breast lift results have far exceeded expectations. Oh, I cannot forget the staff. They are wonderful! Thank Dr. Ayoub and Staff!
About Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639228877
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.