Overview of Dr. Nagi Eltemsah Jr, MD

Dr. Nagi Eltemsah Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Eltemsah Jr works at Pediatrics A 1 in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.