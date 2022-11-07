Dr. Nagraj Kasi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagraj Kasi, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagraj Kasi, MB BS is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kasi works at
Locations
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kasi has been overseeing our sons aligille syndrome and liver transplant and all the care afterwards. This has been a two year process with him and he’s been exceptional in all areas of care, communication, knowledge and overall experience with us and our son. We are very appreciative and grateful we found him as we have been to Stanford, UVA and Georgetown and he has been our best advocate and caregiver.
About Dr. Nagraj Kasi, MB BS
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kasi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasi has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.