Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Locations
James M.Andry, MD PA5290 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-6000
- 2 5282 Medical Dr Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamaie is the ultimate caring, smart, compassionate, empathetic, knowledgeable, and easily acceptable primary care physician I have had the privilege to know as a patient over many years. I was referred to her by another physician for evaluation and treatment of years of restless leg syndrome symptoms. After assessing and evaluating my current treatment regimen (which wasn't working), she initiated a new approach to treat my symptoms. She started out with minimal dosing of new prescription medications and vitamin supplements to change to a new approach in solving my RLS symptoms. She re-evaluated me weekly to assess effectiveness of the new treatment regime. Based upon that, she made incremental adjustments and within 2 months her treatment plan essentially eliminated my RLS symptoms!
About Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1417130485
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamaie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamaie speaks Arabic and Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamaie.
