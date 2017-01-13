Dr. Kheir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy Kheir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nagy Kheir, MD
Dr. Nagy Kheir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pontiac General Hospital.
Dr. Kheir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kheir's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Hospital of Michigan461 W Huron St, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 857-7200Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stonecrest Center15000 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205 Directions (313) 245-0649
-
3
Harbor Oaks Hospital35031 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Pontiac General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kheir?
I've been with Dr. Kheir the for a number of years now and I find him very professional and easy to talk with. He is very compassionate and he's very conscientious about the medication he prescribes for you. He also works together with your therapist to make sure you are getting the best care. I would recommend Dr. Kheir to anyone that ever needs mental health care.
About Dr. Nagy Kheir, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1518900661
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kheir accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kheir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kheir works at
Dr. Kheir has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kheir speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.