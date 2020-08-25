Dr. Mikael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy Mikael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nagy Mikael, MD
Dr. Nagy Mikael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA.
Dr. Mikael works at
Dr. Mikael's Office Locations
New England Pain Associates PC - Concord747 Main St Ste 201, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-7772
Acton Concord Medical Associates PC590 South Ave, Weston, MA 02493 Directions (781) 899-7100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mikael for over 20 years! I followed him from Lexington to Concord and continue to see him even though I now live in a different county. He's kind, listens well and remembers me and any health issues I've had. I hope to be his patient until he retires!
About Dr. Nagy Mikael, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1881652618
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikael works at
Dr. Mikael speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.