Dr. Nagy Morsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagy Morsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University|University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Morsi works at
Locations
1
Ashley Medical Building1701 Ashley Cir Ste 100, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 288-6193
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with DrMorsi. Wasn’t planning to see nurse practitioner when I went, but apparently that’s how all the GI Drs do it now. Dr Morsi talked with me before procedure and to my husband after. Staff was very friendly.
About Dr. Nagy Morsi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205827128
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- Ain Shams University|University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morsi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morsi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morsi speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Morsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morsi.
