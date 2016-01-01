See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD

Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sayed Mikhael works at Nahed A Mikhael MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sayed Mikhael's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nahed A Mikhael MD
    7501 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cholesterol Screening
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cholesterol Screening

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1003962226
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayed Mikhael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayed Mikhael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayed Mikhael works at Nahed A Mikhael MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sayed Mikhael’s profile.

    Dr. Sayed Mikhael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayed Mikhael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayed Mikhael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayed Mikhael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

