Offers telehealth
Dr. Naheed Aljilani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Riverside Medical Clinic6250 Clay St, Riverside, CA 92509 Directions (951) 590-4804Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aljilani cares about her patients and is invested in their growth/development. She has been my children's pediatrician for 18+ years and we love her.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
