Overview of Dr. Naheed Anjum, MD

Dr. Naheed Anjum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Anjum works at Advance Medical Office PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.