Overview of Dr. Naheed Bashir, MD

Dr. Naheed Bashir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ST MARY'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Bashir works at Interventional Pain Medicine in Swansea, IL with other offices in Mount Vernon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.