Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Norwich, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD

Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Norwich, CT. 

Dr. Vandewalle works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vandewalle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Norwich Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-5107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Adhesive Capsulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Ataxia
Adhesive Capsulitis
Chronic Neck Pain

Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1760517288
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandewalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vandewalle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vandewalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vandewalle works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Vandewalle’s profile.

    Dr. Vandewalle has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandewalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vandewalle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandewalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandewalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandewalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

