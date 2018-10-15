See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Nahi Kiblawi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nahi Kiblawi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kiblawi works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Howard lacy in Duluth, MN — Oct 15, 2018
    About Dr. Nahi Kiblawi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760646202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio|Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nahi Kiblawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiblawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiblawi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiblawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiblawi has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiblawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiblawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiblawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiblawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiblawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

