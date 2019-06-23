Dr. Nahla Dahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nahla Dahr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nahla Dahr, MD
Dr. Nahla Dahr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Dahr works at
Dr. Dahr's Office Locations
University Pediatrics4212 W Congress St Ste 1403, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3360
Richard Howes, M.D.2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been seeing Dr Dahr for a couple years now. She is the most caring Dr we've ever had. She listens to my concerns and I never leave her office with unanswered questions. My son is on the harder side to deal with because he has Autism and she absolutely loves him and you can tell. She never gets annoyed like many other drs we've had. There are many things we could say about her and they are all good. She is like family to us.The entire staff is also amazing! From the very sweet receptionist to the nurses!! They all treat my son like the rock star he is!!! We love our pediatrician and everyone in this office!
About Dr. Nahla Dahr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.