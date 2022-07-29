Overview

Dr. Nahla Salem, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Salem works at Office in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Foothill Ranch, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.