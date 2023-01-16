Dr. Calixte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD
Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Calixte works at
Dr. Calixte's Office Locations
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7519Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
South Lake Hospital Joe H and Loretta Scott16966 Cagan Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714 Directions (352) 536-8761
Fresenius Care Four Corners503 Cagan View Rd, Clermont, FL 34714 Directions (352) 394-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been suffering from Interstitial Cystitis for 4 months. I was in a lot of pain, afraid to eat or drink anything, and losing weight. She took charge, did a cycstoscopy to rule out other problems then tried several treatments options until we found one that worked for me. I am happy to say, thanks to Dr Calixte, I am almost pain free now. She is a very caring Dr. and will go the extra mile to find the right treatment!
About Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calixte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calixte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calixte has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calixte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Calixte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calixte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calixte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calixte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.