Dr. Nahrain Alzubaidi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Nahrain Alzubaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nahrain Alzubaidi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Alzubaidi works at
Locations
1
Virginia Diabetes Obesity and Endocrinology Center LLC2810 Old Lee Hwy Ste 245, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 802-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-zubaidi is very knowledgeable , patient, and compassionate about her patients.
About Dr. Nahrain Alzubaidi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Baghdad
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alzubaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alzubaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alzubaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alzubaidi works at
Dr. Alzubaidi has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzubaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alzubaidi speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzubaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzubaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzubaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzubaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.