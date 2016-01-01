See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group
    762 59th St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 393-5333
  2. 2
    Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group
    1865 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-8778
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Suny Downstate Medical Center University Hospital of Brooklyn
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-2667
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Angina
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Angina

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
In-Office Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD

    Cardiology
    11 years of experience
    English, Cantonese, Fukien, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    1639425689
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Downstate Medical Center - Cardiovascular Medicine
    New York Medical College - Internal Medicine|New York Medical College - St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine - St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chang speaks Cantonese, Fukien, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    Dr. Chang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

