Dr. Naiara Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naiara Alvarez, MD
Dr. Naiara Alvarez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Harlingen, TX.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
Integrative Rheumatology of South Texas512 Victoria Ln Ste 7, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-1112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Integrative Rheumatology of South Texas5223 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 627-0803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr Alvarez several times already. She helped me get the funding required for my treatment.
About Dr. Naiara Alvarez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1578873857
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
