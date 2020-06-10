Overview of Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD

Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens.



They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.