Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD

Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens.

They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cemalovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asna Wellness Medical Ob Gyn # C, Astoria, NY 11102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Smoking Cessation Counseling
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Chlamydia Infections
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endocervical Curettage
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Hysteroscopy
Miscarriages
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Sickle Cell Disease
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Naida is a staple in Astoria. Her expertise, knowledge and care for the patient shows with every appointment. The office is super clean, am seen right away and she always answers my questions and takes her time.
    Mina — Jun 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD
    Dr. Cemalovic's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Cemalovic

    About Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Croatian
    • Female
    • 1073672218
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens

