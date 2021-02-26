Dr. Naila Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naila Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naila Ahmed, MD
Dr. Naila Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Northeast Nephrology Consultants3100 Theodore St Ste 201, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is the 1st doctor that I have ever seen that wanted to get to the root cause of my symptoms instead just wanting to write a prescription or refer me to another specialist. Dr. Ahmed is very compassionate and thorough!
About Dr. Naila Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
