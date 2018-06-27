Dr. Naila Khateeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khateeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- Houston
- Dr. Naila Khateeb, MD
Dr. Naila Khateeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naila Khateeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Khateeb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics & Endocrinology17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 120, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 781-8144
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Care
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity Counseling
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Precocious Puberty
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Short Stature
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Khateeb?
She is very nice she wants the best for your child.
About Dr. Naila Khateeb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Urdu and Urdu
- 1285638676
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Med Ctr
- Woodhull Med Mntl Health Center
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khateeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khateeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khateeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khateeb works at
Dr. Khateeb speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Urdu and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Khateeb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khateeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khateeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khateeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.