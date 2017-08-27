Dr. Naila Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naila Tariq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naila Tariq, MD
Dr. Naila Tariq, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Tariq's Office Locations
Childrens Medical Center1225 Hancock Rd Ste B, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 758-0183
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tariq in my opinion is a firm Dr. I have been bringing my two granddaughters for 9yrs. She is one of the best pediatricians I have known. Sincerely Sue Garcia
About Dr. Naila Tariq, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942308135
Education & Certifications
- NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tariq speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.