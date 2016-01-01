Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naila Wahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naila Wahid, MD
Dr. Naila Wahid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Wahid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wahid's Office Locations
-
1
Dedham Medical Associates-norwood1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 329-1400
-
2
DMA Dedham1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 329-1400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahid?
About Dr. Naila Wahid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1598762411
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahid works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.