Dr. Naila Wahid, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naila Wahid, MD

Dr. Naila Wahid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Wahid works at Atrius Health in Norwood, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wahid's Office Locations

    Dedham Medical Associates-norwood
    1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 329-1400
    DMA Dedham
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 329-1400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Norwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Tobacco Use Disorder

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Naila Wahid, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598762411
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

