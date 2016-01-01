See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oakland, CA
Dr. Nailah Thompson, DO

Internal Medicine
1.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nailah Thompson, DO

Dr. Nailah Thompson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. 

Dr. Thompson works at The Permanente Medical Group in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Permanente Medical Group
    275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 752-6813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nailah Thompson, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417170242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at The Permanente Medical Group in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

