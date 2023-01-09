See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Naim Abrar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Naim Abrar, MD

Dr. Naim Abrar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Faculty Of Med Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Dr. Abrar works at Norfolk Endocrinology in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naim Abrar MD
    1149 Old Country Rd Ste C1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 369-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
  • Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2023
    exelllent care and exam
    — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Naim Abrar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1790702355
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Med University Of Sofia Faculty Of Med Sofia Bulgaria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naim Abrar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrar works at Norfolk Endocrinology in Riverhead, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abrar’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

