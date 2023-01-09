Overview of Dr. Naim Abrar, MD

Dr. Naim Abrar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Faculty Of Med Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.



Dr. Abrar works at Norfolk Endocrinology in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.