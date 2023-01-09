Dr. Naim Abrar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naim Abrar, MD
Overview of Dr. Naim Abrar, MD
Dr. Naim Abrar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Faculty Of Med Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
Dr. Abrar's Office Locations
Naim Abrar MD1149 Old Country Rd Ste C1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-3333
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
exelllent care and exam
About Dr. Naim Abrar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Med University Of Sofia Faculty Of Med Sofia Bulgaria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrar works at
Dr. Abrar speaks Arabic and Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.