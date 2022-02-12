See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Naim Bashir, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Mechanicsville, VA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naim Bashir, MD

Dr. Naim Bashir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Bashir works at Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA and Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bashir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 229, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7491
  2. 2
    Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital Sleep Lab
    13520 HULL STREET RD, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 595-1430
  3. 3
    Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste 709, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 673-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Rappahannock General Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 12, 2022
    Dr. Bashir has treated my daughter and myself. My case was straight forward and my daughter's is not. He has taken my concerns seriously and listened and explained when I did not understand. When I questioned his plan of treatment, he explained, adjusted and made sure we were both comfortable with how we were going forward. He has been the most non judgemental doctor I have seen in years. I honestly wish he could be my primary.
    — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naim Bashir, MD
    About Dr. Naim Bashir, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932134558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naim Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

