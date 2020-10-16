Overview of Dr. Naim Nazha, MD

Dr. Naim Nazha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Nazha works at Nazha Cancer Center in Northfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.