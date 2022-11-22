Dr. Naima Khamsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khamsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naima Khamsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 631 N Resler Dr Ste A-102, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 265-5900
Alton Marcello M.d. P.A.1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 240, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 910-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khamsi not only has the best bed side manner, is incredibly kind and comforting she is also probably my most informed doctor to date. I was so impressed that she knew about a complicated issue I had hormonally that has very little to do with her specialty but she knew all about it. I have referred her to several friends, and they say the same thing about their complicated issues. She doesn’t just refer you out to a specialist in whatever field necessary- she knows what she’s talking about and helps you come up with your best plan of care. She also delivered my daughter perfectly. I wouldn’t trust anyone else the way that I do Dr. Khamsi.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689930786
Dr. Khamsi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khamsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khamsi has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamsi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.