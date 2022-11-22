Overview of Dr. Naima Khamsi, MD

Dr. Naima Khamsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX.



Dr. Khamsi works at Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.