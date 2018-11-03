Dr. Naima Mian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naima Mian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naima Mian, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding as always!
About Dr. Naima Mian, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1609066224
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mian has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.