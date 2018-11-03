Overview

Dr. Naima Mian, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Mian works at Gastroenterology Associates LLP in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.