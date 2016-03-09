See All Pediatricians in Secaucus, NJ
Dr. Naimat Bokhari, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naimat Bokhari, MD

Dr. Naimat Bokhari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Secaucus, NJ. 

Dr. Bokhari works at Riverside Medical Group in Secaucus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bokhari's Office Locations

    Riverside Medical LLC
    714 10th St, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 863-3346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Mar 09, 2016
    Very very busy doctor but also very very experienced and knowledgeable.
    jack_lewie in Jersey City, NJ — Mar 09, 2016
    About Dr. Naimat Bokhari, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Arabic and Hebrew
    1235222522
    Education & Certifications

    St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naimat Bokhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bokhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bokhari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bokhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bokhari works at Riverside Medical Group in Secaucus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bokhari’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bokhari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bokhari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bokhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bokhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

