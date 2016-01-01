Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Syed, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Syed, MD
Dr. Ahmed Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Syed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
-
1
The Foot Group LLC300 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-4001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
About Dr. Ahmed Syed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1821180605
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.