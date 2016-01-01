Overview of Dr. Ahmed Syed, MD

Dr. Ahmed Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Syed works at The Foot Group LLC in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.