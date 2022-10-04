Dr. Naina Gupta is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naina Gupta
Overview of Dr. Naina Gupta
Dr. Naina Gupta is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
SureVision Eye Centers7934 N Lindbergh Blvd Ste A, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 921-2020Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
SureVision Eye Centers1 Professional Dr Ste 260, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2020Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Horizon Eye Center7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 110, McKinney, TX 75070 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Nationwide Childrens Hospital Eye Clinic555 S 18th St, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-4075
-
5
Creve Coeur Office12101 Woodcrest Executive Dr Ste 150, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 863-9966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Highly recommend Dr. Gupta as she is patient and kind in her care of patient's vision care.
About Dr. Naina Gupta
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588920433
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.