Dr. Naina Mehta, MD

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naina Mehta, MD

Dr. Naina Mehta, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Mehta works at Robert M. Faber MD PA in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Faber MD PA
    100 W Gore St Ste 405, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-9340
  2. 2
    Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
    92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-9340
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Naina Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1487668851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Robert M. Faber MD PA in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

