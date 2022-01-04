See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Nairi Berner, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nairi Berner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Berner works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saddelback Medical Group
    24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypopituitarism
Kidney Disease
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Disease
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Berner is the best endocrinologist for I've found for Type 1 Diabetes (LADA). I was diagnosed as a 30 year old adult and went through two endos before finding her. She took extra time to answer my and my partner's questions about this complicated condition. And helped me simplify my care by reducing the numerous (useless) medications I was on. And follow-ups have been great. I don't feel judged for my BG levels either. She has moved from Chicago to Orange County, California at UCI health so this posting needs to update.
Justin
    About Dr. Nairi Berner, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1104093277
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Irvine
    • Yale New Haven Hosp
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nairi Berner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berner works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berner’s profile.

    Dr. Berner has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

