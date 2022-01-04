Dr. Nairi Berner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nairi Berner, MD
Dr. Nairi Berner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Saddelback Medical Group24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berner is the best endocrinologist for I've found for Type 1 Diabetes (LADA). I was diagnosed as a 30 year old adult and went through two endos before finding her. She took extra time to answer my and my partner's questions about this complicated condition. And helped me simplify my care by reducing the numerous (useless) medications I was on. And follow-ups have been great. I don't feel judged for my BG levels either. She has moved from Chicago to Orange County, California at UCI health so this posting needs to update.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1104093277
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Berner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berner works at
Dr. Berner has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berner speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.