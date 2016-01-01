Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naishadh Shah, DO
Overview of Dr. Naishadh Shah, DO
Dr. Naishadh Shah, DO is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
AH - Radiology1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Radiology Group of Abington, PC100 Medical Campus Dr, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naishadh Shah, DO
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- Male
- 1205077757
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
