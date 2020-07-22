Overview of Dr. Naixi Chen, MD

Dr. Naixi Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at South Sound Oncology Services in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.