Dr. Kandalaft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Naji Kandalaft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naji Kandalaft, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Kandalaft works at
Locations
-
1
Naji Kandalaft MD Inc.412 W Carroll Ave Ste 204, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 852-8873
-
2
Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naji Kandalaft, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandalaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandalaft has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandalaft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kandalaft speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandalaft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandalaft.
