Overview of Dr. Naji Karam, MD

Dr. Naji Karam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Karam works at NAJI E KARAM, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.