Dr. Naji Karam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naji Karam, MD
Dr. Naji Karam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Karam works at
Dr. Karam's Office Locations
Rupert R Thomas Sr MD608 NW 9th St Ste 6100, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8477
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naji Karam, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194717140
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- U Tex
- Good Samaritan/Johns Hopkins U
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam has seen patients for Heart Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karam speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.