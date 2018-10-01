Dr. Naji Mazloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naji Mazloum, MD
Dr. Naji Mazloum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 333 School St Ste 211, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-5560
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Excellent caring surgeon. Experienced doctor with human touch. Has cared for four generations of my immediate family.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Mazloum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazloum speaks Arabic.
