Dr. Najia Lawrence, MD
Overview of Dr. Najia Lawrence, MD
Dr. Najia Lawrence, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA.
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
North Georgia OB/GYN Specialists - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 290, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 721-9420
North Georgia OB/GYN Specialists - Towne Lake900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 404, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 721-9420
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawrence is excellent. The practice is clean and follows safety guidelines. The staff is absolutely the best ever. You can tell they lead by example. I highly recommend Dr. Lawrence as an OB/Gyn!!!!!
About Dr. Najia Lawrence, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790841096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.