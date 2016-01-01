Dr. Najib Kirmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najib Kirmani, MD
Dr. Najib Kirmani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Insight Therapy Servicea618 N Main St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 343-6006
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1639142862
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kirmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirmani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.