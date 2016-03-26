Dr. Najindra Maharjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maharjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najindra Maharjan, MD
Dr. Najindra Maharjan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health St. Francis, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Nephrology Associates, MD, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good and professional
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144485129
- U A M S Medical Center|U A M S Medical Center|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Nephrology
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Dr. Maharjan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maharjan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maharjan has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maharjan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maharjan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maharjan.
