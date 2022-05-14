See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Mahmoud works at Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine
    3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-2078
  2. 2
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-2078
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780614784
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoud works at Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mahmoud’s profile.

    Dr. Mahmoud has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

